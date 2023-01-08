Isle of Man issues first stamps with King Charles' cypher
The first set of Manx stamps featuring His Majesty King Charles III's royal cypher has been issued.
The four-stamp collection celebrates the three legs of man symbol, the triskelion, which appears on the Manx flag and in the island's coat of arms.
The cypher is the Sovereign's monogram, with his title, initials and a representation of the Crown.
Maxine Cannon, from the Isle of Man Post Office, said: "Nothing represents the Isle of Man more than its symbol.
"How befitting therefore that His Majesty King Charles III, Lord of Mann, should grant his approval to issue the triskelion collection as our first set of Isle of Man stamps to feature his cypher."
The British monarch is also the Isle of Man's head of state, a role held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years before her death in September.
President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly explained: "Since gaining postal independence in 1973, every single stamp issued by the Isle of Man Post Office was approved by Queen Elizabeth.
"This long lasting relationship formed a unique bond between the palace and the island."
The collection will mark a new chapter for the postal organisation at the start of it's 50th anniversary year, Mr Skelly added.
