Manx long Covid and ME service is momentous, charity says
Opening a service for Manx patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and long Covid is a "momentous milestone", a charity has said.
GPs are now able to make referrals to a clinical team set up by Manx Care to assist those with the illnesses.
The public healthcare provider said the "soft launch" should see patients start to receive treatment by next month.
Juan Corlett, chairman of ME Support Isle of Man said it was a "huge step" after decades of campaigning.
Manx Care estimates more than 1,000 people on the island have long Covid and about 350 people have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), which is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).
'Certainly overdue'
The new service consists of a specialist GP, consultant psychologist, and other health professionals, a spokeswoman said.
Waiting lists will be put together for assessments and treatment, which will not begin until February.
Oliver Radford, Manx Care's Director of Operations, said the team was aiming to "work closely with people who are living with these conditions".
Manx Care had consulted patient groups on how best to develop the support service.
Mr Corlett, whose charity is made up of people with ME or their family members, said it was "certainly overdue" but added that it was "important to remember the new service will not cure patients".
ME Support was set up in 1988 by a "brave local family", he said, during a time when people with the condition were "rarely listened to", adding: "We are forever indebted to [that family]".
"Hard work behind the scenes is finally bearing fruit," he said.
