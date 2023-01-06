Douglas man caught with van full of cannabis jailed
A man caught driving a van filled with more than £22,000 worth of cannabis and about £14,000 of cash has been jailed.
Frank Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs with intent to supply after he was stopped by police on Kensington Road in Douglas on 24 November last year.
He told police he was acting under fear of violence as he owed a dealer £100,000, the court heard.
Thomas, of Douglas, was sentenced to 18 months.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he had a "chequered criminal history".
About his alleged debt, Thomas said to police "I know of cases where they have sent enforcers to the island to hurt people".
The claim could not be considered without proof, Deemster Cook said, adding "if it took that into account, everybody would be doing it".
Police had stopped Thomas in his van and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
A search revealed the drugs, mobile phones, digital scales and bundles of cash.
In an unrelated case, another man from Douglas has been jailed for 12 months after cannabis with a street value of more than £12,000 and £9,600 of cash was found at his mother's address.
Deemster Cook said James Lee Vincent had entered the "murky world of drugs" after police uncovered the cannabis at the house on School Road in Onchan on 8 November.
Vincent's home on Mountain View in Douglas was later searched and he was arrested after admitting the drugs at his mother's address were his and had "nothing to do with her".
His defence said he had been dealing to support his personal cannabis habit and claimed he had showed genuine remorse by telling police where to find cash at the Onchan property under the kitchen skirting board, which the Deemster accepted
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing criminal cash and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
