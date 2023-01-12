Views sought on Manx government plans to overhaul fisheries policy
- Published
An overhaul of the Manx government's fisheries policies could see fishermen given new quotas for species of fish.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) is asking for views on a draft fisheries statement.
Michelle Haywood MHK of DEFA said the current agreement with the UK was now "critically out of date" after the UK's departure from the EU.
Species that could be subject to revised quotas include herring, prawn and cod.
In the statement, which outlines the department's aims for the industry's future, DEFA said it would work with the UK government to review policies to make sure access to the Manx fishery was "fair".
The current arrangement with the UK is governed by the Fisheries Management Agreement 2012, which Dr Haywood said had became "obsolete" and "incoherent" when the UK left the EU.
Post-Brexit, less than 1% of the additional quota made available came back to the Isle of Man from the UK, she added.
Renegotiations could mean those fishing in Manx waters were allowed to catch herring, prawn, cod, haddock and plaice in future, Dr Haywood said.
"We've got stocks here that we don't have quota for, which seems very unfair," she added.
The document said landings of sea fish into the island between 2011 and 2021 had a value £80m and the broader industry was responsible for 300 full-time jobs.
The new proposals would work towards reducing fish caught unintentionally, known as bycatch, and allow those caught to be landed rather than wasted.
The department could also consider licence fee revisions for British vessels fishing in Manx territorial waters to provide "a proportionate contribution" to the fisheries division.
A consultation on the fisheries statement is available online until 24 February, and DEFA plans to present to the final document to Tynwald before the summer.