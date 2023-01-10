Douglas Promenade: Lightning strike damages 200 street lights
More than 200 street lights on Douglas promenade have been damaged by lightening, Douglas Council has confirmed.
A spokesman said a strike had "knocked out" about 250 components in the recently installed LED lights.
The replacement parts would not arrive until the end of the month due to "global supply issues", he added.
Repair works would then take six weeks, so the lights would not be back on until mid-March, he said.
The highway lighting has not been affected.
Councillors backed a £830,000 scheme to install LED lights along Douglas promenade in 2019.
The lampposts were replaced to coincide with government's £26m refurbishment of Douglas Promenade.
The cost of the repairs has not been confirmed by the council.
