Prisoner threw coffee at guard after threatening to kill sister
A man who threw a cup of coffee in a prison officer's face after being convicted of threatening to kill his sister with a knife has been jailed.
Alistair Cowin, 39, injured the guard on 30 June last year the day after a jury found him guilty.
Douglas Courthouse heard he had threatened the woman with a carving knife in her van on 28 July 2021.
Deemster Graeme Cook sentenced him to four years and three months for the two offences.
The court heard the prison guard had attended his cell at about 07:30 BST after hearing banging on the door.
The prisoner was said to be "rambling" and asked for a cup of black coffee.
When handed the cup he immediately threw the contents at the guard's face and chest, leaving him with burns that needed several weeks of treatment, the court heard.
During questioning, Cowin admitted it had been a pre-planned act and later pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.
The court heard the 39-year-old had a string of previous convictions for violent offences, including common assault, assault on police officers and threats to kill.
'No remorse'
Cowin had not seen his sister for two years but had been invited to dinner with her family and she had fixed a bike for him to use.
The court heard she and her partner had driven him to his Douglas home but he became agitated during the journey, making threatening comments about probation and police officers he had previously dealt with.
When his sister pointed out it was wrong to do that, Cowin threatened her with a carving knife that her partner had given him to make future repairs to the bike, the court heard.
As she attempted to drive away he punched the window and slashed at it with the knife.
In a victim impact statement the woman said she had reported him to police because she wanted him to "get the help he needs", but was now fearful of the danger he may pose to her family.
Jailing Cowin, Deemster Cook said his threats had "clearly had a significant impact" on the woman, and throwing of the coffee over the officer had been a "premeditated" act which he had shown "absolutely no remorse" for.
He was also handed an extended licence period of two years after the expiry of his sentence, and made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting his sister or her partner.
