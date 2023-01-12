Royal Mail 'cyber incident' impacts Manx international mail services
People on the Isle of Man have been asked not to post any letters or parcels to international destinations until further notice.
It follows disruption to Royal Mail services in the wake of a "cyber incident".
In a statement, the Isle of Man Post Office said it had been asked by the carrier not to pass on international-bound mail for onward delivery.
Mail to Isle of Man and UK addresses would still be delivered, it said.
Parcels to international destinations posted on Wednesday would be held for the time being, it added.
It follows delays to Royal Mail services after the incident this week, which has affected a back office system used to prepare mail for despatch abroad, and to track and trace overseas items.
Items posted on the island using the Isle of Man Post Office are transferred to Royal Mail for onward delivery.
