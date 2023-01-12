Severe gales to disrupt Isle of Man night ferry services
- Published
Night-time Isle of Man passenger and freight ferry services have been cancelled due to severe gales being forecasted over the Irish Sea.
The 19:45 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return have been called off.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for gusts of up to 65mph (104km/h).
Forecasters said there was "the risk of some damage or disruption" between 18:00 and 02:00.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said passengers affected by the cancellations should contact the reservations team or rebook online.
