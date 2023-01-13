Firearms and weapons amnesty set to start on Isle of Man
People on the Isle of Man will be able to hand in firearms, ammunition and other weapons to police without facing prosecution.
The latest Firearms and Weapons Surrender Programme will be launched by the Isle of Man Constabulary on Monday.
The last amnesty of its kind was held in 2019 and saw 53 firearms and 520 rounds of ammunition handed into the force.
The latest programme runs until 1 February.
'Safe place'
A spokesman for the force said anyone surrendering firearms or weapons would "not face prosecution for illegal possession" during that period, however the "history of each live weapon will be checked".
It was "very important" that all firearms were secured and made safe, with any ammunition removed before being taken to a police station, he added.
As well as guns and ammunition, other items such as imitation firearms, crossbows, air rifles, swords, knives, machetes, knuckle dusters, noxious sprays and electronic stun deceives can be passed to police.
However, explosive devices such as grenades should not be transported "under any circumstances", and rather reported to police for collection.
The force spokesman said: "The Isle of Man is a safe place to live and visit, this weapons surrender is not suggesting anything other than that.
"However the more weapons that are handed in, then we are all ensuring the island remains a safe place to be and keeping people safe."
