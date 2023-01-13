Parental benefits overhaul recommended by population committee
- Published
Families on the Isle of Man need more support to address an imbalance in the population, a committee has said.
The committee has recommended an overhaul of pre-school credits, child benefit and maternity payments and the introduction of shared parental leave.
Politicians set up the panel to look into into in March after concerns were raised about a fall in the birth rate.
Evidence given to the committee suggested some families were deciding not to have more children due of costs.
One family told the the panel on rebalancing the population they had to choose between a sibling for their daughter or a mortgage.
'Insufficient'
The committee has made 15 recommendations including the introduction of shared parental leave to bring it into line with other jurisdictions.
In 2015, the UK introduced a policy which allows eligible parents to split up to 50 weeks of leave and up to 37 weeks of pay between them.
The committee also suggested the pre-school credit scheme should be extended to include children from the age of one.
Currently parents receive a payment of £4,166 to contribute to child-care costs in the year before the child is due to go to school.
A further recommendation suggests a review of maternity allowances, as the maximum rate of £179.85 a week has been the same since 2011, a figure the panel described as "insufficient".
Another idea put forward is that amount of child benefit paid to parents should be the same for second and any more children.
The latest Isle of Man census data showed the existing population was growing older and living longer, while birth rates had fallen 35% between 2010 and 2020.
The report is due to be laid before politicians at the February sitting of Tynwald.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk