Funding boost to help Manx charity combat loneliness
- Published
A £2,450 funding boot will help a charity tackle loneliness among elderly people on the Isle of Man during the winter, its chief executive has said.
Live at Home has received the grant from the Manx Lottery Trust as part of the government's warm spaces scheme.
The charity, which works to help older residents to stay in their homes for as long as possible, runs weekly sessions offering food and entertainment.
Karen Winter said the team were "extremely grateful" for the funding.
Soup and sandwiches and tea and biscuits are served at the weekly get-togethers at the Salmon Lake Centre in Laxey, along with guest speakers, games, quizzes and information sessions.
Ms Winter said: 'Winter has always been a particularly difficult time for the older generations because of the cold, dark days, and now the cost of living crisis."
The support would help the charity to "continue to combat loneliness and isolation in elderly people, during what will be a tough period for many", she added.
'Less difficult'
The government warm spaces scheme was set up to offer people worried about heating bills warm places to visit during the colder months, and grants are overseen by the Manx Lottery Trust.
Chairman Stephen Turner said he hoped the sessions would "make this time of year a little less difficult for the elderly community".
The trust have also recently approved a grant of £2,000 to Victim Support on the island.
The charity said the funding would supply more than 20 vulnerable families with extra clothing and blankets throughout the winter as part of its emergency fund.