Isle of Man Mountain Road closed due to icy conditions
- Published
Icy conditions have led to the closure of the main route between the Isle of Man's capital and the north.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said the A18 Mountain Road had been closed between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa due to "hazardous conditions".
The Tholt Y Will and Beinn Y Phott Roads leading up to the mountain have also been closed.
A yellow weather warning for ice and wintry showers remains in place until Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said there had been "multiple reports of ice on the roads" around the island.
While the DOI was "actively trying to keep the roads gritted and passable" people were urged to "drive to the conditions and take care on the roads especially the non-arterial routes", he added.
