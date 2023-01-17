Nurses to join emergency services call centre, Manx Care says
- Published
Experienced nurses and paramedics are set to join the Isle of Man's emergency call centre to triage calls.
Manx Care said the new clinical navigators would assist 999 call handlers in determining whether an ambulance was needed.
The health body said it would see the "appropriate level of treatment" given.
Recent feedback from the Care Quality Commission cited a lack of "clinical resource" in the emergency services joint control room.
Currently a double-crewed ambulance is sent to any 999 call, irrespective of the patient's clinical need.
In future, if there is an immediate threat to life an ambulance will be sent, but for all other calls clinical navigators will carry out a further assessment of the caller's needs.
While it may still be decided emergency care is needed, if that is not the case advice will be given on where the appropriate treatment can be sought, such as at Ramsey Cottage Hospital.
'Valuable support'
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said in many cases patients with a non-urgent issue were being seen by paramedics, which could cause delays responding to those with "a high clinical need".
The island's ambulance service responds to about 13,000 calls each year.
Head of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, Will Bellamy, said the navigators would provide "valuable support to our frontline ambulance crews".
"We can continue to respond to those most in need within our community not only as quickly as possible, but with the appropriate level of skilled resource," he added.
Recruitment to fill the new roles is due to begin shortly, the Manx Care spokeswoman said.
