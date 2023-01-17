Snow and ice closes schools and disrupts travel on Isle of Man
Heavy snow and icy conditions have caused widespread disruption on the Isle of Man.
All schools have been closed and police have urged people to "stay at home unless absolutely necessary".
Several major roads have been closed, including Richmond Hill, the Old Castletown Road and the Mountain Road.
Amber weather warnings for ice and wintry showers remain in place until midnight on Wednesday, Ronaldsway Met Office said.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts has called on people to follow the advice not to travel as "officers across the island are responding to very many calls for assistance from drivers".
The Department of Infrastructure said gritters had been sent out to try and improve conditions on the island's roads.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) said the decision to close island schools had "not been taken lightly",
"The safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the island is of paramount importance," a DESC spokesman said.
The conditions have also affected bus services, with some routes in Douglas and Onchan described as "impassable" by Isle of Man Transport.
