Mike Hailwood's 1979 TT-winning motorcycle restarted after repairs
- Published
A motorcycle raced to victory by Mike Hailwood in the 1979 Isle of Man TT has been started for the first time in more than 40 years after repair work.
The Suzuki RG 500 has not run since shortly after the racing legend won his 14th and final TT race.
The motorcycle is set to feature in a new TT galley at the Manx Museum.
Matthew Richardson from Manx National Heritage (MNH) said it could be classed as "the most important British racing machine of the 1970s".
The organisation employed specialist racing engineer Anthony 'Slick' Bass to strip the engine down for conservation works.
He said it was a "glorious thing to work on" and the repairs were minimal as coolant liquid left in the engine had seeped out leaving it been dry since since last being ridden.
He said it was "just great to hear it" start for the first time, as the "thing really zings".
Hailwood dominated the event in the 1960s with Honda before taking an 11 year break from the sport.
After a return to motorcycle racing in 1978, he claimed his final TT victory in 1979 on the Suzuki.
The machine was "littered" with specialist components which made it lighter and better to race, Mr Richardson said.
Although the machine has previously been on display on the Isle of Man, it is now set to feature in the Manx Museum's new permanent TT gallery when it opens later this year.
Christopher Weeks from MNH said the machine would be started regularly to give people the opportunity to hear it "rev through the gears".
But it would not return to the 37.73-mile (60.7km) TT course as the risks of engine failure or other damage were too great for "an object of this significance", he added.
