Isle of Man Mountain Road reopens but ice warnings remain in place
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has reopened after being closed for three days due to snow and ice.
However, a yellow weather warning for wintry conditions remains in place until midday on Friday.
The road, which is the main route between Douglas and the north of the island, was closed on Monday due to heavy snow fall.
Police warned that the "road closures may need to change suddenly" due to freezing conditions forecast overnight.
The Beinn-y-Phott Road and Tholt y Will Road, which lead up to the Mountain Road, remain closed.
Ronaldsway Met Office said road surface temperatures were expected to fall "close to or slightly below freezing" overnight, "giving a risk of ice, particularly where roads remain damp or wet from any snow melt and run off".
Further wintry showers were also possible during the period, it added.