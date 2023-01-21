New £2.9m Isle of Man water main aimed at boosting village's growth
A £2.9m project to install a new water main will help support the growth of a village in the north of the Isle of Man, Manx Utilities (MU) has said.
The A14 Ballamenagh Road will be partially shut between Sandygate and Jurby for work on the 2,400 metre-long replacement pipeline next month.
A spokeswoman for the public authority said the main will benefit about 500 homes and the Isle of Man Prison.
It would also help the "economic growth" of Jurby, she added.
The work was also "essential" for the Isle of Man's fire service, the spokeswoman added.
The project is set to start on 6 February and is due to be complete in August, with the pipework to be laid from the Sandygate crossroads to Jurby.
Contractors will make sure homeowners, businesses and pedestrians will still be able to access the road "at all times".
The new main will link to the water networks in neighbouring areas and will include connections for future developments.
MU will also apply for planning permission to construct a new service reservoir and booster pump as part of the project.
The authority is "appreciative of residents and businesses for their cooperation" while the project takes place.
