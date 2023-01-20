Cannabis dealer jailed for role in crime gang on Isle of Man
- Published
A man who played a "leading role" in an organised crime group selling cannabis on the Isle of Man has been jailed for seven years and three months.
Garry Dentith, 41, was caught with £12,900 in cash at his home in October, and was linked to the attempted removal from the island of another £178,000.
Messages on his phone also showed his involvement in the importation of £171,000 worth of cannabis.
Andrew McGill and Sam Leigh were jailed for their part in the operation.
Douglas Courthouse heard Dentith, of Princes Street in Douglas, was arrested after his flat was raided by police on 18 October.
Officers found £12,900 in an attic room of the property, along with plastic bags with cash amounts written on them.
Messages on his phone showed he had been in communication about the importation of the cannabis with Leigh, of Brown Close in Barnsley, who had brought it in to the island in a hidden compartment in a car.
He was also linked to the attempted removal of £27,430, £92,610, £11,940 from the island on 24 February, 22 March and 3 July respectively by messages on his phone, handwriting on packages and his fingerprints.
Guilty pleas
Leigh, 31, admitted bringing the drugs to the island after being caught at the Sea Terminal trying to take £47,970 off the island in the vehicle on 25 September.
McGill, 56, was caught with the cannabis hidden in the eves of the attic at his home on Brunswick Road in Douglas when police raided it on 18 October.
Snap bags, two tick lists, digital scales and messages on his phone showing he had been working with Dentith to sell the drugs were also discovered, the court heard.
He told police he had been paid £300 by Dentith to collect and store the drugs, and admitted he had done it several times before.
Sentencing the trio, Deemster Greame Cook said Dentith seemed "to be at the head of things".
Dentith pleaded guilty to five counts of money laundering, being concerned in the importation of cannabis, and being concerned in its supply.
Leigh admitted attempting to remove criminal cash, importing cannabis and supplying the drug and was jailed for 32 months.
McGill admitted possession of cannabis and being concerned in its supply, and was sent to prison from 30 months.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk