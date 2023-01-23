Staff sought to run Peel Post Office after retirement
A search has begun for someone to take over post office services in the west of the Isle of Man.
It follows the resignation of the sub-post mistress in Peel after nine years in the role.
Isle of Man Post Office is now seeking expressions of interest in providing counter and parcel collection services in the town.
A spokeswoman said the post office was "keen to understand" the interest there was "from existing or new businesses".
It follows the closure of sub-post office facilities in Kirk Michael and Laxey which saw services relocated.
Services in Laxey were moved to the EVF garage in the village, while services in Ballaugh were extended to accommodate Kirk Michael residents while expressions of interest are sought for services in that village.
