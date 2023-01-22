Joseph Rice: Body found in search for missing 78-year-old
Police searching for a 78-year-old man missing on the Isle of Man have found a body, officers have confirmed.
A search operation had been under way since Friday after Joseph Rice went missing from Ballanard Court on Johnny Watterson Lane in Douglas.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the body had been found shortly after 08:00 GMT on Sunday.
The death was not being treated as suspicious, police said, adding Mr Rice's family had been informed.
