Former MHKs take reduced payment in age discrimination row
Two former MHKs who lost their seats in the 2021 general election have agreed to take a reduced settlement in a row over ageism.
Under previous rules, ousted politicians over 60 were not eligible for a resettlement grant.
Geoffrey Boot and Martyn Perkins were awarded £33,700 after a tribunal ruled they had been discriminated against by the Treasury because of their age.
Ahead of the government's appeal they agreed to a reduced payment of £22,561.
In November, the Employment and Equality Tribunal ruled the pair's ineligibility to be given a pay out under the Members of Tynwald (Resettlement Grant) Scheme 2018 because they were both aged over 60 broke equality laws.
By the time that ruling was handed down, Tynwald members had already voted to remove the age limit and cut the grant to a third.
Mr Boot, who was 67 at the time of the poll, had been an MHK since 2015 and was the minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Mr Perkins, who was 66, was elected in 2016 and had been appointed chairman of the Office of Fair Trading.
Last week, the government said it intended to challenge the tribunal ruling and the compensation payment, however a settlement has been reached ahead of the hearing.
In a statement the Treasury said it welcomed "the conclusion of the matter".
"The decision to appeal was carefully considered and reached while taking into account the legal principles in question and significant public interest," it said.
"The relevant legislation will be updated following agreement by Tynwald."
