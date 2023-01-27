Peel beach annual dog ban reduction plan rejected by public
An annual six-month ban on walking dogs on a beach in the west of the Isle of Man will not be shortened after the idea was rejected in a public consultation.
Peel Commissioners had asked residents about possible by-law changes.
The proposals included moving the start of the annual ban on the popular beach from 1 April to 1 May.
Of the 369 people who took part in the survey, 63% said the restrictions should not be relaxed.
The western stretch of the island's coastline attracts thousands of people each year.
Peel town clerk Derek Sewell told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the survey was carried out as part of a periodic review because some of the by-laws in the town were now "quite old".
The current dog by-laws themselves dated back to 2010, he added.
However, at the January sitting of the board, commissioners voted to leave the six-month ban in place after the feedback from residents.
