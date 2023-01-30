Manx children's posters urge dog owners to clean up after pets
Children in the south of the Isle of Man are campaigning to encourage people to pick up after their pets.
It follows a rise in reports of dog fouling to Arbory and Rushen Commissioners in December and January, the board chairman said.
Posters by local children are set to be put up with the aim of encouraging dog owners to be more conscientious.
Jane Glover said it was hoped the drawings would have more impact than a "boring notice".
The posters include the word "please pick up after your dog" and "be a good neighbour".
It was thought the latest "spike" in dog fouling was down to a "minority" of irresponsible pet owners, Ms Glover said.
She added that the body was looking into whether there were enough bins and bag dispensers in the parishes to cater for dog walkers.
While there was the threat of a fine for those who flout cleaning up laws, Ms Glover said the reason for the rise in recorded cases could also be down to more people being willing to report it, or an increase of dog owners in the area.
Using the pictures to raise awareness about the issue on social media would also help prevent the problem in the future, she added.
