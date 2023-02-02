Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say
Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man.
Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.
It led to 14 people being convicted of drugs and money laundering offences.
The island's chief constable Gary Roberts said a "long-standing criminal group" had been "dismantled".
He said the operation, which also saw the seizure of drugs sent through the post, had exposed the exploitation of vulnerable and young people on the island.
The force said 119lb (54kg) of cannabis with a street value of £1m was seized, with "hides" - concealed compartments in seats or consoles - being discovered in five cars.
Mr Roberts said the drugs seized mainly came to the island via sea links and "emanated largely from Liverpool".
The force said the operation had also found drugs being posted to the island concealed in "princess wrapping paper" and being hidden in tyres on a shipping pallet.
A representative said almost £250,000 set to leave the island was also intercepted, with £11,940 being discovered in a pram.
The force made twenty-two arrests, involving residents from the Isle of Man and the UK, which led to 14 convictions.
Det Insp Jamie Tomlinson said the final arrest was a resident who the force considered to be the "main man" on the island and who could be linked "back to the first arrest".
Garry Dentith was caught with £12,900 in cash at his home in October, and was linked to the attempted removal from the island of another £178,000.
He was jailed seven years and three months for money laundering and drugs offences.