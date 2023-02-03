Postal services to return to Kirk Michael in a petrol station
Residents of Kirk Michael will soon be able to send post from a petrol station as services return to the village, the Isle of Man Post Office has confirmed.
Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) will run a postal counter from the Main Road station from 2 March.
The village has been without a sub-post office since it closed on 30 December following the retirement of its postmistress.
Postal services in Laxey were also relocated to an EVF station in January.
Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) chairman Stu Peters thanked customers for their patience and understanding while a new provider for the village was secured.
"The location offers extended opening hours, improved parking facilities and good levels of accessibility," he added.
Kirk Michael residents had been told to use the sub-post office in nearby Ballaugh, which extended its opening hours during the break in service.
Opening hours will be limited for the first week while training is delivered, an IOMPO spokeswoman said.
Postal services can then be accessed from 09:00 to 17:30 on weekdays as well as Saturday mornings, she added.
Parcel collection services will be available when the station's main facilities are open.
Meanwhile, a search has begun for someone to take over post office services in Peel, following the resignation of the sub-post mistress after nine years in the role.
