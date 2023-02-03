Poor police pay on Isle of Man risks crisis, federation says
The safe policing of the Isle of Man is "resting on a knife edge" due to poor pay and conditions, the island's police federation has said.
A survey by the organisation found more than 100 officers felt wages were too low, with many relying on overtime.
Federation chairman Richard Hewitt said urgent government action was needed as officers were "battling to feed themselves and their families".
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has been contacted for comment.
The Police Federation of the Isle of Man survey was carried out in January and saw 144 officers - about 62% of its members - respond.
It said the study followed concerns about the impact of the cost of living crisis and an historic decline in pay, which had previously been raised by the island's outgoing chief constable.
'Dire situation'
About 83% of the respondents said they had been affected by rising costs, with the same percentage concerned about their financial future.
It also found that only 4% of respondents felt supported by the DHA, while 14% said they felt valued.
Mr Hewitt said it showed the perception that the DHA showed "indifference and apathy towards officers" and without changes, policing would reach a "crisis point".
He said the "dire situation" was affecting the mental health of front-line staff, while recruitment and retention were also impacted.
He added that members had submitted a case to the government for a living allowance to reflect higher costs on the island, but it had not been progressed, despite similar financial support being given to other public sector workers.
In a statement, the federation called for ministers to consider "what is reasonable and what is affordable for our officers when it comes to pay and conditions".
