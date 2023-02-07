Final call for under 50s Covid vaccines on Isle of Man
Isle of Man adults under the age of 50 who are not vulnerable will no longer be able to receive Covid jabs from 24 February.
After that date vaccines will not be offered to those aged 16-49 unless they are in an at-risk group, Manx Care said.
The island is sticking to advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Medical director Sreeman Andole said the island had high levels of immunity.
Dr Andole said vaccine uptake among the young had been low and priority was shifting towards protecting older and more vulnerable groups.
The autumn booster programme for those aged over 50 and other vulnerable adults would also draw to a close on the same date, Manx Care said.
A spokeswoman said plans to continue offering vaccines to at-risk groups in the future were being developed.
Those who have yet to receive a booster as part of the autumn programme have been urged to book an appointment before it shuts.
Dr Andole said the changes would be reviewed regularly.
