Isle of Man students told to stay home during next teacher walkout
- Published
Isle of Man secondary schools have told thousands of students they will need to stay at home during a planned two-day teacher walkout.
Members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) are set to strike again in a row over pay on 15 and 16 February.
Headteachers have said most pupils aged between 11 and 16 must stay at home.
It comes after the union suspended a strike last month as a "gesture of goodwill" to allow talks to continue.
Members are in dispute with the government over what the union claims has been a 30% erosion in pay over the past decade.
'No other option'
The arrangements announced by the island's schools echo those put in place during the strike in January, and the first walkout staged by the NASUWT last year.
Douglas high schools Ballakermeen and St Ninian's have confirmed the disruption to staffing levels means students in Years 7 to 11 will have to work from home.
But Year 11 students taking exams on the strike days must still arrive for assessments, headteachers said in a letter to parents.
The same approach is in place for Ramsey Grammar School, but Year 11 students at Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel will be required to go to school.
Ballakermeen High School headteacher Graeme Corrin said it was "disappointing news", but steps had to be taken for the "safety and wellbeing of our students".
There was "no other option" given the number of teachers who could chose to strike, St Ninian's High School headteacher Chris Coole added.
Specialist provision centres and sixth forms will remain open at each site, while arrangements will be made to provide food for those eligible for free school meals.
Castle Rushen High School has yet to confirm its plans for the walkout.
