Risk of falling trees closes section of Isle of Man national glen
- Published
Part of a national glen in the east of the Isle of Man has been closed off to walkers due to the risk of aging trees falling.
A section of path running alongside the river at Dhoon Glen is set to be rerouted, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said.
A survey found the trees should be left to deteriorate as chopping them down could destabilise riverbanks.
However, the local authority has raised concerns about the decision.
Garff Commissioners said they feared the approach could set a precedent for tree management in other glens across the island.
The board has contacted the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) to find out whether any alternatives had been considered and for more information about the planned diversion.
A DEFA survey confirmed 30-60 of the trees in the steep-sided valley could come down.
The review recommended closing the area to allow them to fall naturally - which would also help create wildlife habitats - and diverting walkers on to other paths.
Temporary barriers have been put up to mark the closed area, which DEFA intends to replace with wooden fencing as it works to divert the footpath.
