Work on new Isle of Man cancer support centre to start in June
Work on a new information and support centre for people diagnosed with cancer on the Isle of Man will begin in June, a charity has said.
The Mannin Cancers Support Group has secured £1.7m for the project from several island-based charitable trusts.
The centre, which will be on the Noble's Hospital site, is expected to open in late 2024.
The charity's chairwoman Julie Stokes said the updated facility was "desperately needed" on the island.
She said the current arrangement, where the information service for those given a diagnosis is based in the main foyer at the hospital, gave little privacy.
The centre would see several charities and groups, including debt counselling services, brought together in one hub.
Charity president David Gawne said while it would be called the cancer information service, it would "not be restricted to cancer" and would be a base for many of the island's smaller charities.
"The whole thing is designed to be restful, informal and away from the clinical atmosphere, away from the buzz of florescent lights, and the hustle and bustle of hospital," he added.
The project has seen Mannin Cancers team up with Manx Care to offer support to patients.
The health care provider's vice-chairwoman Sarah Pinch said a person finding they or a relative have cancer was the "most shocking and upsetting and worrying experience" and it was important people had one point of contact for support.
"The last thing you want to do is ring 20 people," she said.
"What you actually want to do is go somewhere and all of the 20 organisations that you need to connect with are in one place.
"The thought that you can then go to a centre where everyone is there just fills me with hope."
