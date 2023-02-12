Bid to tackle isolation in over-50s on Isle of Man given boost
A charity's bid to tackle loneliness and isolation among the older generations has received a cash boost.
Age Concern Isle of Man has been given a £1,500 grant to host social events and provide lunches for the over-50s.
The charity's CEO Maureen Cowbourne said the winter months could be an "especially difficult time" for vulnerable older people.
The funding would allow the organisation to provide a "safe, warm, and welcoming space", she added.
As part of the initiative, the charity will host several guest speakers who will offer advice on the current cost-of-living crisis and activities such as wellbeing sessions and creative classes.
It follows on from a similar event held in November.
Mr Cowbourne said: "The festive period and winter months can be an especially difficult time for vulnerable members of the older community who suffer from isolation, extreme hardship, or health issues.
"Adding the cost-of-living crisis into the mix just heightens the challenges that many of these individuals face."
The events would "provide attendees with the opportunity to enjoy a free warm lunch, meet friends and wider members of the community, learn new things, and take part in activities to keep their minds and bodies healthy", she added.
The money has been awarded from the Isle of Man government's Community Warm Spaces Fund, which the Manx Lottery Trust has been given responsibility for administrating.
The trust's chairman Stephen Turner said it was hoped the cash boost would support the charity "on its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the Isle of Man's older community throughout winter".
