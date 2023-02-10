Captain John Quilliam: Statue returns to Castletown after restoration
A statue of the Isle of Man's most famous naval captain has been restored after it was corroded by the sea air and a fizzy drink.
The bronze of Captain John Quilliam has been treated by conservationists and returned by Manx National Heritage to an area overlooking Castletown Bay.
He was First Lieutenant aboard the HMS Victory with Admiral Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.
The statue by Manx sculptor Bryan Kneale was first unveiled in 2005.
It was removed from its home outside Castle Rushen in October after the original brown surface corroded to green copper due to salt in the air.
In statement to the House of Keys in December, Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper said the statue had also been suffered a "disfiguring splash" from a soft drink.
The sculpture of Captain Quilliam has now been treated to protect the metal against the elements.
The son of a farmer, he was born in Marown in 1771 and rose through the ranks of the Royal Navy and was later invited to join the House of Keys.
He was most famous for rigging up a temporary method of steering HMS Victory from the ship's gunroom after the wheel was destroyed during the Battle of Trafalgar.
The statue depicts him in his naval uniform in order to commemorate his role in that engagement.
