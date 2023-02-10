Isle of Man government pledges £200k in earthquake aid
Humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria in the wake of Monday's earthquakes are set to receive £200,000 from the Isle of Man government.
The funds from the overseas aid budget will be split between the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) and a United Nations agency helping refugees.
More than 22,000 people have died as a result of the earthquakes.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said the situation was "truly devastating".
"It is important that we do our part and support the work of the charities who are providing immediate response to the millions affected," she added.
The funds pledged have been earmarked for charities providing emergency shelter, medical treatment and food and water in the most affected areas, a government spokeswoman said.
International aid and rescue efforts are underway in southern Turkey and northern Syria, where thousands of people have died after the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes.
The DEC appeal to help survivors of the natural disaster, which was launched on Thursday and has already raised more than £30m, will receive £100,000 from the Manx government.
The same sum will be given to the UK government for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support its "long-standing response work in the region", a Cabinet Office spokeswoman said.
