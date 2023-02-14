Routine breast screening on the Isle of Man to restart next month
Routine breast screening for women aged 50 to 70 on the Isle of Man will be restarted at the end of the month, the health minister has said.
It was temporarily suspended by Manx Care on 1 February to allow for changes in where the tests are analysed.
Lawrie Hooper said in future an on-island radiographer will assess women in person before the results are analysed again at a UK hospital.
Screenings would begin again in March, with extra clinics planned, he added.
Mr Hooper told the House of Keys new arrangements were being drawn up with the Greater Manchester Breast Screening Programme at Wythenshawe Hospital, which had previously been doing all the analysis of mammograms taken on the island.
Under the new arrangements, an on-island radiographer will first assess the images after Manx Care recommended bringing the service into line with UK standards.
Best practice
The suspension of routine screenings was needed to create a link between mammography systems at Noble's Hospital and those at Wythenshawe, Mr Hooper said.
Six women have been referred directly to the Manchester hospital to avoid any delay in their treatment while the service is paused, he added.
MHKs heard that about 150 women were being screened a week before the suspension, are there were plans to hold extra clinics when the system is back up and running to catch up with any temporary backlog created.
Some members raised concerns that the announcement of the temporary measure had caused concern among the public.
But Mr Hooper said the short delay "should not be adversely affecting individuals", and would lead to Manx Care's service being brought into line with UK best practice.
