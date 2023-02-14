Tim Johnston: MHK becomes fifth enterprise minister in 16 months
- Published
A backbench politician has become the fifth MHK to take charge of the Isle of Man's enterprise department in the last 16 months.
Tim Johnston has joined the Council of Ministers, taking over from Lawrie Hooper, who had held the role while also heading the health department.
Mr Johnson said he would provide "clear leadership and targeted support".
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said Mr Johnston had a "wealth of experience", after serving as a department member.
"Having considered the make-up of council, it was felt this was the best fit for him," Mr Cannan added.
'National interest'
The latest appointment will mean five MHKs have occupied the role, including the chief minister, since the Isle of Man general election in September 2021.
He also follows in the footsteps of Alex Allinson, who is the current treasury minister, and Tim Crookall, who resigned from the role in July last year.
Elected in 2021, Mr Johnston became a member with responsibility for business within the Department for Enterprise, and was made chairman of Manx Utilities last year.
A government spokesman said he would stay in that role at the island's publicly-owned electricity supplier alongside his new role as minister until a replacement was chosen.
Mr Johnston's appointment comes despite a manifesto pledge not take on a ministerial role.
Mr Cannan said although he had shown some "reticence" in accepting the position because of the pledge, MHKs made many commitments that had to be scrapped "in the national interest".
Mr Johnston has been approached for a response to those comments.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk