Isle of Man freshwater anglers face 10% licence fee hike
- Published
Freshwater anglers on the Isle of Man face a 10% hike in the cost of licences ahead of the start of the recreational fishing season in March.
A 10-month reservoir fishing permit has been increased by £22 to £245 by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Department member Michelle Haywood said the hike for the 2023-24 season was needed to reflect high inflation.
"We have tried to keep it as low as we can so it stays affordable," she added.
All licences have increased in price for the new season, which starts on 10 March and runs until the 31 January next year.
Weekly permits for reservoir fishing have risen from £80.50 to £88.50, a day pass has risen from £17.90 to £19.70, while fees for young people aged 14 to 18 have also increased.
The cost of licences to fish in rivers and other inland waters have also been increased.
'Fair cover'
Funds raised from the licences are used to cover the cost of maintenance and stocking the Ballure, Clypse, Cringle, Kerrowdhoo, Sulby and West Baldwin reservoirs with trout reared at the government hatchery in Cornaa.
But this revenue did not "really touch the sides" in respect of the overall cost of managing the island's inland fisheries, Ms Haywood said.
In the future the department was working to balance the price of licences against the need to recover costs from the hatchery, she added.
"I don't think there will be a move to double it, but there is an eye on fair cover," she added.
