Isle of Man chronic pain patients urged to share experiences
- Published
Those with chronic pain on the Isle of Man have been urged by Manx Care to share their experiences as part of a consultation.
The island's healthcare provider is seeking the input to help develop new services for those with the condition and improve their quality of life.
Pharmaceutical adviser Maria Bell said it was "important that we have first-hand views from those affected".
The consultation is available online until 6 March.
In a statement provided as part of the survey, Manx Care said there was "a great deal of evidence to show that each person experiences pain differently and it is crucial to understand how it affects their lives".
Plans were being developed to provide alternative pain therapies and services, and to help clinicians and the public understand the "limited usefulness of some medicines in this area", the statement added.
Common types of chronic pain include lower back pain, arthritis and pain caused by a nerve injury, all of which can range from mild to severe, a Manx Care spokeswoman said.
This could impact on a person's social life, cause difficulties working and reduce the ability to care for children, she added.
The consultation has asked for comments on the services and support currently offered, and what those with chronic pain would wish to see available in the future.
Ms Bell called on anyone with first-hand experience of chronic pain to "please make your voice heard through this consultation".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk