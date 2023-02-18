Cash boost for new Onchan football and community hub
A funding boost for a Manx football team is to go towards building a clubhouse for the community of Onchan.
Onchan AFC has received £50,000 to complete its new base, including the building of a roof, changing rooms, showers and toilets.
The site is set to become a multi-purpose space for the community, rather than exclusively for club members.
Club president David Quirk has said the support will "hugely benefit the community, current and future".
A club spokeswoman added the facilities were "needed in order for the club to continue to maintain and grow to even higher standards of grassroots football coaching, training and development for both men and women".
The football club supports about 300 registered players as well as 240 juniors from age five and above.
There is also a women's team and a veterans' team.
Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust Stephen Turner said it would be "a great asset to Onchan".
