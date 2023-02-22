UK watchdog recommends improvement at Isle of Man hospice
Concerns over staff training and reduced respite services at the Isle of Man's hospice have been raised after an independent inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also found issues with sepsis awareness, cleaning systems and medicine storage.
But the UK health watchdog found staff at the facility to be "effective" and "compassionate" overall.
A total of 11 recommendations were made, some of which had "already been addressed," a hospice spokeswoman said.
The week-long CQC review, commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSO), highlighted some good practices and recognised a "strong culture of working together".
But concerns were raised that the service was not always safe.
The inspection found there was a risk of cross contamination as cleaning equipment was not separated for use into specific areas.
This included using one mop per floor, which meant it was being used to clean bathrooms, bedrooms, communal areas and kitchens.
Other areas of concern included medicine room temperatures not being monitored and resuscitation equipment not being easily accessible.
Recommendations were made to introduce training for staff on how to work with patients with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism.
Although the UK watchdog has no enforcement powers on the island, a hospice spokeswoman confirmed a training programme using learning disability nurses would be rolled out in 2023.
Hospice Isle of Man chief executive John Knight welcomed the report's findings and said the organisation would look to make the recommended changes throughout 2023.
