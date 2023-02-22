Russia-Ukraine war: Isle of Man to mark one year since invasion
- Published
The Isle of Man will fall silent this week to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the Island would continue to "play its part, however small, in supporting the people of Ukraine".
A minute's silence will take place at 11:00 GMT on Friday.
Legislative buildings in Douglas will also be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show "continued solidarity".
Mr Cannan said in the last 12 months the Island had "implemented sanctions against the Russian Federation, donated half a million pounds in aid... and opened its arms and borders to refugees".
Holding a minute's silence on the one-year anniversary was an opportunity to demonstrate "continued solidarity and support" and pay "tribute to the people of Ukraine for their resilience and courage", he said.
