Isle of Man puppy lost for five days now 'grounded', says owner
A lost puppy that captured the island's hearts after being found five days later is "perfectly fine" but "grounded," her owner has said.
Jemma Ryan's five-month-old collie Lucy bolted after being spooked by other dogs in Conrhenny plantation on Saturday.
A dog walker found the pup after hundreds of people helped - with some even using drones and a heat camera.
Ms Ryan, from Braddan, said "everyone was crying" when they were reunited.
"The Manx public pulled together and we found her," she said.
Lucy went missing while being walked off the lead by a family member and a search soon began of the trails and bushes in the area.
The family "barely slept" as they looked for her "day and night," Ms Ryan said.
They were also joined by dozens of others including strangers who had seen an appeal for help on social media.
"It's been such a worry," Lucy's owner said, but added the support has been "amazing".
Ms Ryan received the phone call she had been hoping for earlier, as another dog owner said "I've found your puppy".
They were reunited in the car park of the plantation shortly afterwards.
Lucy has since been taken to the vet, is eating well at home and has been in the family garden, Ms Ryan says.
She is "perfectly fine" but "grounded for the next few days" apart from a "quiet walk around the block," she added.
