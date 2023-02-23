Former minister elected as Peel commissioner
A former minister who lost his seat in the 2021 election has been elected as a commissioner.
Ray Harmer, who held infrastructure and policy posts, was the only person to stand for the role in Peel.
Mr Harmer said the new role would allow him focus on "local issues instead rather then national ones... and collaborate with those responsible, while holding them to account".
The former MHK replaces Mike Wade, who resigned from the board in January.
The former politician said the role had appealed to him even before entering Manx politics in 2015 as he had always been "a resident of Peel who wanted to support the community".
He said he hoped to support the local authority on issues surrounding the local post office, sewage concerns and cost of living increases.
The new commissioner, who was "surprised" to be elected unopposed, said the future of postal services in the area was a key issue for him.
Isle of Man Post Office is searching for a replacement provider following the resignation of the sub-post mistress after nine years in the role.
He also raised concerns about sewage "infrastructure that still isn't in place" which means about 2.9 million litres of waste is dumped each day into Peel Bay.
He added that he hoped to encourage greater recycling rates, support residents affected by rising bills by supporting warm space schemes and look at ways to "celebrate Peel" by supporting those wanting to set up businesses and put on events in the town.
