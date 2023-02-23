Unsustainable TT campsite will not open in 2023, government says
A popular campsite for Isle of Man TT visitors will not open in 2023 due to it being "unsustainable in its current form", the government has said.
The Manx government-managed Sulby Claddagh site is usually available from Easter to September.
The government said the site had been "hit by rising costs for maintenance, security and upkeep" and was running at a "significant loss".
However, it said it would open to day visitors across the five months.
The site is one of the most popular for visitors as it adjoins the TT course and usually welcomes hundreds of campers.
A representative said during the overnight closure period, a condemned toilet block would be demolished and a consultation would be carried out into the site's future.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the work at the site "will allow time for all future options to be explored".
"My department is committed to finding positive and sustainable outcomes for our Island that are cost friendly," she added.
