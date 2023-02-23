Isle of Man plans for 20mph residential roads move closer
- Published
Plans to introduce a blanket 20mph speed limit across all residential areas on the Isle of Man have moved a step closer.
Tynwald has once again backed the proposals, which were first supported in 2020.
Ann Corlett MHK, who proposed the changes, called for reviews of areas close to schools to be a priority.
The Department of Infrastructure would retain the power to set less stringent limits on some roads.
Ms Corlett asked to revisit her scheme as a new administration had been elected and a report promised by the infrastructure department for 2021 had not been compiled.
During a debate on Tuesday, Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson brought an amendment asking for any changes to be signed off by local authorities, MKHs and school headteachers.
'Safety paramount'
The Rushen MHK raised concerns a blanket island-wide rule would see Port St Mary "littered" with speed limit signs and road paintings.
He argued the town would instead benefit from being able to choose lower speed limits and safe crossing points around Scoill Phurt le Moirrey.
But Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said road safety should be "paramount" and should be prioritised over "differences of opinion".
A 20mph scheme already introduced in Ramsey had been "completed with consent of local people and met satisfaction," he added.
The department will report back to Tynwald with recommendations by June.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk