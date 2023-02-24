Russia-Ukraine war: Isle of Man marks invasion anniversary
Residents of the Isle of Man have been marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A minute's silence was observed at 11:00 GMT.
Ukraine national Karolina Davison, who lives on the island, said it was a moment where she "really felt the pain" of families affected by the conflict.
It also showed the Isle of Man government "stands with the Ukrainian community and continues to support us", she said.
Ms Davison, who has lived on the island for 18 years, lit a candle during the silence to remember those who have died in the conflict.
"I really felt the pain of every mother, every child, every person who lost their loved ones," she said.
"We're going to remember them forever as heroes."
The legislative building, known as the wedding cake, will be lit up later in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the island would continue to "play its part, however small, in supporting the people of Ukraine".
Ms Davison said: "It has been year of pain, lots of tears and anger, but at the same time a year of determination and faith."
She praised the support from Manx people who had donated money, warm clothes and even cars.
"We still feel and see the support of the Manx people and the government," she said.
"The government stand with us, showing respect for people who died and showing their support to us all the way along."
