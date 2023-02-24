Isle of Man's current Covid booster vaccine campaign ends
The Isle of Man's current Covid booster vaccine campaign has come to a close.
The final jabs of the autumn booster programme and of a drive to offer first boosters were given at a clinic in Douglas earlier.
Manx Care said the decision to end the scheme was made following advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
It means boosters will no longer be offered to those aged 16-49 unless they are in an at-risk group.
The Covid vaccination team held drop-in sessions in Douglas, Ramsey, Castletown and Peel offering residents the chance to get their jabs this week.
Those who got a booster were given a bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original and Omicron variants of the virus.
Manx Care medical director Sreeman Andole previously said the island had high levels of immunity and priority was shifting towards protecting older and more vulnerable groups.
"Plans for future programmes for at-risk groups are under way and will be announced in due course," a Manx Care spokeswoman added.
