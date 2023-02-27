Permanent permission sought for annual big top in Noble's Park
A council is seeking permanent permission for a big top tent for a circus to be put up in the Isle of Man's capital every year.
Douglas Council wants the structure to be in place for up to two weeks annually in Noble's Park.
The local authority had previously sought permission to erect the tent for a three-year period.
In its application, it said the move would secure visits by the circus in future.
The permanent approval would ensure the local authority was "in a position to offer the promoter of the circus a permanent location for the event to be held and in turn look to secure the long term future of this event for the island", it added.
The move would bring the arrangements for the circus into line with permanent permissions for TT hospitality tents in May and June at the same site.
Under the application, the circus would operate for up to five days between 1 March 30 April.
The performances would last until 19:30 from Sunday to Wednesday and until 22:00 from Thursday to Saturday.
The council said the timeframe would "allow the flexibility the circus needs to schedule the Isle of Man event".
It would also "ensure that the circus is clear of Noble's Park before the site is handed over to the Department of Enterprise for the TT event", the local authority added.
