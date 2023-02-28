Port Erin man spared jail and company fined after scaffolding death
- Published
A former site foreman has been spared jail after a man died at a building site at an Isle of Man school in 2020.
Gary Skelding, 56, fell from the six-metre high structure when it collapsed at King William's College.
Stephen Phillips was acquitted of manslaughter last year, but found guilty of breaching health and safety.
Stuart Clague Services (SCS), which previously admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees, was fined £200,000.
Phillips was handed a 12 month suspended sentence.
An SCS team had been working on a renovation to the science block at the school.
The court heard how a "number of failings" led to the fatality, after Phillips chose to place up to 45 plaster fireboards on to scaffolding, instead of transporting them into the building individually due to concerns over high winds, gusting at up to 38mph (61 kmh).
Mr Skelding had volunteered to help Phillips, which ultimately led to his fall from the structure as it collapsed under him.
Judge Sandeep Kainth said that method of lifting the boards "should never have been attempted".
In sentencing SCS, he said it did not have adequate health and safety systems in place at the time, that may have identified the risks.
The company has since introduced a digital risk assessment system to alert site foreman to all potential dangers.
'Grief and misery'
Mr Skelding's widow read a statement to the court, where she said the events of 4 August 2020 changed her life "irreversibly".
She said: "No one expects their husband to go to work in the morning and not come home.
"I've had everything that was stable taken away from me."
Judge Sandeep Kainth said the "tragic accidents" had brought "grief and misery" to Mr Skelding's family and friends.
In sentencing Phillips, he said: "You have to live with the fact that on your watch a death occurred", adding: "That's going to be difficult".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk