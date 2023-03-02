Electric bus trialled on Isle of Man roads
An electric bus carrying sandbags as passengers has been trialled on roads on the Isle of Man as part of a review of public transport.
A single-decker has travelled through Manx towns during a two-week test by Bus Vannin.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said introducing electric buses was "a possibility" being considered.
"Huge changes to infrastructure" would have to be considered for a fleet of electric buses to charged up, he added.
"Big fat wires and extra electricity capacity" would be needed, along with a suitable location for a charging depot, Mr Thomas said.
Manufacturers Mercedes estimate the eCitaro can complete about 200 miles (321km) on a single charge.
Throughout the trial, the bus has visited Port Erin, Peel and Ramsey, covering some of the island's main bus routes.
Mr Thomas said an overall review, which involves a winter £2 bus fare cap, would help shape the future of public transport on the island.
"We need to make the most of public transport given the economics of future, and given the future around climate change," he added.
It is expected the bus will return to the island before the end of the year so Manx passengers can test it out and give their feedback.
