Louis Smith: Olympian to be guest at Isle of Man Sports Awards
- Published
Olympic gymnast Louis Smith will be the guest of honour at the Isle of Man Sports Awards next month.
The athlete represented Great Britain at three Olympic Games, winning four medals, including two silvers, in London and Rio, on the pommel horse.
The 33-year-old said he was "really excited and honoured" to join the ceremony, which will celebrate the sporting success of Manx athletes.
The shortlist of contenders was unveiled last month.
The winners will be announced at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 30 March.
Last year cyclist Mark Cavendish and gymnast Tara Donnelly took the top prizes of Manx sportsman and sportswoman of the year.
Among the athletes in the running this year is swimmer Alex Bregazzi, who helped the freestyle relay squad set a new Manx record at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Laura Kinley, who reached the women's 50m breaststroke semi-final at the event, also made the shortlist.
'Inspirational story'
When Louis Smith won a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympic games, he became the first male British gymnast to win an Olympic medal since 1926.
He competed in two more games, in London and Rio, winning four medals in total.
In 2012, Smith was awarded MBE for services to gymnastics and won the BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing.
"I'm really excited and honoured to be celebrating such a diverse group of grassroots, disability and elite sports people," he said.
Sarah Corlett, from Isle of Man Sport, said she was "delighted" Smith is set to "share his inspirational story with us".
"It will certainly inspire those that attend," she added.
Nominations for the majority of the categories were submitted by the public in December, the shortlist features 60 people across a range of sports.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk